WK2 2012 Fuel Filter Question Hi all, was on the way to the Bris airport and cracked a fuel filter somehow.



I'm currently in the USA and want to grab one over here as they're cheaper by a mile!



Question is, are the fuel filters the same in a 2012 and 2014 ???



They don't have anything earlier than 2014 over here as they didn't sell the diesel until 2014.



Many thanks in advance



