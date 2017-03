1996 Grand Cherokee Zg/Zj Asking Price: 1200 ono Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee Year: 1996 Condition: Average Odometer KM: 194000 Rego State: Qld 4 ltr Petrol, blows no smoke, 194000kms

Auto Gearbox

2 inch suspension lift and new all terrain tyres less then 5000ks ago.

Snorkel

Aftermarket CD player

UHF radio

Power windows

Everything works, Drives well.(Ac need gas)

Extremely light hail dents.

Great interior

Have let rego lapse, so it comes as is, no safety certificate.



No low ball offers

Salisbury Brisbane Qld

0408644677 4 ltr Petrol, blows no smoke, 194000kmsAuto Gearbox2 inch suspension lift and new all terrain tyres less then 5000ks ago.SnorkelAftermarket CD playerUHF radioPower windowsEverything works, Drives well.(Ac need gas)Extremely light hail dents.Great interiorHave let rego lapse, so it comes as is, no safety certificate.No low ball offersSalisbury Brisbane Qld0408644677 Attached Thumbnails