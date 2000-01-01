Trans Temp Issues. Hi,

I have a MY2013 JGC CRD with the 5 speed auto. We've recently bought a caravan which weighs in at around 3 tonne. We towed it from Perth to Port Hedland over a 3 day period, at the end of the 2nd day coming into Karratha thew Trans temp light came on. I had been towing in Drive the whole way at between 85- 95kph. I let it cool down and proceeded to our camping spot. Next day we traveled the 100 km home no worries.

Two weeks later on the next trip, we left home at 0630 ambient temp 7degrees C, we traveled 50km and the Trans temp light came on again, temp had reached 120c, it was till only 8c outside and we'd only been going for half hour or so, in Drive. I let it cool to 90c then proceeded at 95kph in 4th, another 40km and it comes on again, I monitored the temp all the way and it was slowly climbing until it alarmed. I then tried 90kph in 4th still climbing. We stopped for smoko and let it cool to 85c, we then proceeded at 100kph in 4th and the temp actually dropped to 83c and hovered around there. OK I've read in several places that the 5 speed trans only goes into lockup in 5th. but it would appear that I am in lockup in 4th at 100kph if I slow to 90kph the revs jump as it unlocks. The same happens at 95kph in 5th there is a noticible jump in revs (200)as the converter unlocks and the temp climbs accordingly. What am I missing.

All relatively flat towing. No noticible winds. Hi,I have a MY2013 JGC CRD with the 5 speed auto. We've recently bought a caravan which weighs in at around 3 tonne. We towed it from Perth to Port Hedland over a 3 day period, at the end of the 2nd day coming into Karratha thew Trans temp light came on. I had been towing in Drive the whole way at between 85- 95kph. I let it cool down and proceeded to our camping spot. Next day we traveled the 100 km home no worries.Two weeks later on the next trip, we left home at 0630 ambient temp 7degrees C, we traveled 50km and the Trans temp light came on again, temp had reached 120c, it was till only 8c outside and we'd only been going for half hour or so, in Drive. I let it cool to 90c then proceeded at 95kph in 4th, another 40km and it comes on again, I monitored the temp all the way and it was slowly climbing until it alarmed. I then tried 90kph in 4th still climbing. We stopped for smoko and let it cool to 85c, we then proceeded at 100kph in 4th and the temp actually dropped to 83c and hovered around there. OK I've read in several places that the 5 speed trans only goes into lockup in 5th. but it would appear that I am in lockup in 4th at 100kph if I slow to 90kph the revs jump as it unlocks. The same happens at 95kph in 5th there is a noticible jump in revs (200)as the converter unlocks and the temp climbs accordingly. What am I missing.All relatively flat towing. No noticible winds.