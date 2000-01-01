 Flaking black factory Jeep paint - repair? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
JKBall
I just registered
  
Join Date: Oct 2017
Posts: 12
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Flaking black factory Jeep paint - repair?
Hi all,

On the roof of my JK there is a small section (1cm by .5cm) of flaking black paint that I would like to have repaired.

I had it inspected yesterday by a paint detailer at an automotive repair shop and he said that he wasn't sure how to fix the factory Jeep bubbly/uneven black paint on the roof panels.

Has anyone had a similar issue? Why is it so difficult to repair? If anyone had this or a similar flaking paint issue, how was it repaired to the original factory Jeep bubbly/uneven finish, how was it achieved?

I'm grateful for any productive advice.


Cheers.

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Banshee's Avatar
Banshee
SwampDigger
  
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Blue mountains, West of Hell
Posts: 3,591
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1,075
Liked 415 Times in 290 Posts
Default
It's probably not paint on the hardtop.

The roof is fibreglass, so it is probably gelcoat. When making fibreglass, you typically 'paint' a layer of gelcoat in the colour you want in the mould, let it harden, then layer on the fibreglass, let it dry and finish with a layer of the colour you want on the inside. The rough finish on the exterior would be the pattern from the mould.

Have a look around & try a fibreglss specialist, would probably be your best bet.
  #3  
Old 47 Minutes Ago
Nanook's Avatar
Nanook
Lowranger Shocker
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Lake Macquarie, NSW.
Age: 48
Posts: 1,685
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 494
Liked 630 Times in 426 Posts
Default
Colour it with a paint pen. That's what most of us do as the hard top does get knocked around a bit especially if you are taking it off a lot.
Cheers,
Jamie
