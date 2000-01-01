Hi all,
On the roof of my JK there is a small section (1cm by .5cm) of flaking black paint that I would like to have repaired.
I had it inspected yesterday by a paint detailer at an automotive repair shop and he said that he wasn't sure how to fix the factory Jeep bubbly/uneven black paint on the roof panels.
Has anyone had a similar issue? Why is it so difficult to repair? If anyone had this or a similar flaking paint issue, how was it repaired to the original factory Jeep bubbly/uneven finish, how was it achieved?
I'm grateful for any productive advice.
Cheers.