Grab handles. Is there any way of easing entry end exit from a WK2 for a short person. Previous models had A pillar grab handles but this doesn't and the folding roof handles are not an easy grab. I'm fine but my wife finds it difficult!

Are there after market handles that can be fitted or do airbags rule this out?

