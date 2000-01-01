 LPG gas converter leakage (weep holes) - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


LPG gas converter leakage (weep holes)
Woodward P/N# H-420-AS

Well after replacing all the old rotted hoses (with HD silicone) and giving the cooling system a flush I found a large deposit of brown coloured gunk (not oily in texture) clogging up the heater core (heater works well now).

I decided to flush the cooling system again today and do some general tidying up of the engine bay including a little degreasing, all was well and fresh coolant added only to find seepage of fluro green coolant directly under the LPG gas converter.

On disassembly I found the 2 weep holes designed into the base of the converter were the culprits, the diaphragms were cleaned and found to be in excellent condition.

I would imagine I had disturbed something like possibly bars leak or similar (as that was what the gunk looked like), I would imagine these weep holes were designed to deteriorate prior to any major fault anyone know if this is the case?


There is a temptation to simply tap a thread into the weep holes and seal them with a small bolt just to get the XJ mobile once again LOL
Click image for larger version Name: Woodward H-420-AS.jpg Views: 2 Size: 61.2 KB ID: 75570  
"Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored..." - Aldous Huxley
