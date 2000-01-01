LPG gas converter leakage (weep holes) Woodward P/N# H-420-AS



Well after replacing all the old rotted hoses (with HD silicone) and giving the cooling system a flush I found a large deposit of brown coloured gunk (not oily in texture) clogging up the heater core (heater works well now).



I decided to flush the cooling system again today and do some general tidying up of the engine bay including a little degreasing, all was well and fresh coolant added only to find seepage of fluro green coolant directly under the LPG gas converter.



On disassembly I found the 2 weep holes designed into the base of the converter were the culprits, the diaphragms were cleaned and found to be in excellent condition.



I would imagine I had disturbed something like possibly bars leak or similar (as that was what the gunk looked like), I would imagine these weep holes were designed to deteriorate prior to any major fault anyone know if this is the case?





There is a temptation to simply tap a thread into the weep holes and seal them with a small bolt just to get the XJ mobile once again LOL Well after replacing all the old rotted hoses (with HD silicone) and giving the cooling system a flush I found a large deposit of brown coloured gunk (not oily in texture) clogging up the heater core (heater works well now).I decided to flush the cooling system again today and do some general tidying up of the engine bay including a little degreasing, all was well and fresh coolant added only to find seepage of fluro green coolant directly under the LPG gas converter.On disassembly I found the 2 weep holes designed into the base of the converter were the culprits, the diaphragms were cleaned and found to be in excellent condition.I would imagine I had disturbed something like possibly bars leak or similar (as that was what the gunk looked like), I would imagine these weep holes were designed to deteriorate prior to any major fault anyone know if this is the case?There is a temptation to simply tap a thread into the weep holes and seal them with a small bolt just to get the XJ mobile once again LOL Attached Thumbnails __________________

"Facts do not cease to exist because they are ignored..." - Aldous Huxley Last edited by tazwegion; 35 Minutes Ago at 08:06 PM .