Woodward P/N# H-420-AS
Well after replacing all the old rotted hoses (with HD silicone) and giving the cooling system a flush I found a large deposit of brown coloured gunk (not oily in texture) clogging up the heater core (heater works well now).
I decided to flush the cooling system again today and do some general tidying up of the engine bay including a little degreasing, all was well and fresh coolant added only to find seepage of fluro green coolant directly under the LPG gas converter.
On disassembly I found the 2 weep holes designed into the base of the converter were the culprits, the diaphragms were cleaned and found to be in excellent condition.
I would imagine I had disturbed something like possibly bars leak or similar (as that was what the gunk looked like), I would imagine these weep holes were designed to deteriorate prior to any major fault anyone know if this is the case?
There is a temptation to simply tap a thread into the weep holes and seal them with a small bolt just to get the XJ mobile once again LOL