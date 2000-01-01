4wdsupacentre draws for JEEPS , who would be interested if availiable. Hi guys & gals.



Have just contacted 4wdsupacentre.com.au and suggested they expand their draw range to include ones for JEEP Wranglers as none of theirs will currently fit directly into the back of the jeeps without modification...



Their prices are reasonable and would be cheaper than some other options , just putting it out there for discussion.

It has been passed on to the bosses for evaluation.



Any input or numbers for support for this would be appreciated and might convince them to make some for our beasts



Tell us what you think.



Cheers

