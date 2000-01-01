1996 TJ Wrangler Asking Price: 3500 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 1996/7 Condition: Reasonable Odometer KM: 330000 Rego State: Vic Selling my beloved TJ as I’m now married with kids and she’s just been sitting on the side of the road for the last two years.



I’m selling without a roadworthy at this stage because it will probably need some TLC to get one and I just don’t have the time or the finances to fix her up.



Shiny new stuff:

2” Old man Emu lift

Smittybilt Rock sliders & XRC Bumper

Smittybilt X20 Winch

New Dana 30 Eaton Detroit “TrueTrac” Diff (4.56:1)

New Dana 44 Eaton Detroit “TrueTrac” Diff (4.56:1)

33” Cooper ST Tyres

ARB Snorkel

4.7L High Compression Stroker



Comes with:

Bikini top

Soft Top

Hard Top



Issues:

Needs new breaks

Needs a new speedo gear (cause of the diff re-ratio)

Has a leak in the transmission input shaft

Probably needs wider mudguards with the 33” tyres

Only runs on 98 octane (otherwise it pings)





Would make a sweet project car for someone.





Just let me know if you have any questions...



