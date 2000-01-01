 1996 TJ Wrangler - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


ajkenah
Default 1996 TJ Wrangler
Asking Price: 3500
Make: Jeep
Model: Wrangler
Year: 1996/7
Condition: Reasonable
Odometer KM: 330000
Rego State: Vic
Selling my beloved TJ as I’m now married with kids and she’s just been sitting on the side of the road for the last two years.

I’m selling without a roadworthy at this stage because it will probably need some TLC to get one and I just don’t have the time or the finances to fix her up.

Shiny new stuff:
2” Old man Emu lift
Smittybilt Rock sliders & XRC Bumper
Smittybilt X20 Winch
New Dana 30 Eaton Detroit “TrueTrac” Diff (4.56:1)
New Dana 44 Eaton Detroit “TrueTrac” Diff (4.56:1)
33” Cooper ST Tyres
ARB Snorkel
4.7L High Compression Stroker

Comes with:
Bikini top
Soft Top
Hard Top

Issues:
Needs new breaks
Needs a new speedo gear (cause of the diff re-ratio)
Has a leak in the transmission input shaft
Probably needs wider mudguards with the 33” tyres
Only runs on 98 octane (otherwise it pings)


Would make a sweet project car for someone.


Just let me know if you have any questions...

Iconian
Auto or manual?
