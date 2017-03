WJ sway bar into a XJ So far so good feels a bit firmer. the bar was $25 with the links.

Also nothing is permanent the original set up can go straight back in.













Turns out M12 misalignment spacers a very hard to get, so i drilled out these manifold washers to get some extra travel.

So far so good feels a bit firmer. the bar was $25 with the links.Also nothing is permanent the original set up can go straight back in.Turns out M12 misalignment spacers a very hard to get, so i drilled out these manifold washers to get some extra travel. __________________

Obd1 scanner.

'95 sport,4.6 stroker, 4.5" lift, 32"s, 4:10's, 8.25&SYE, taurus fan Last edited by rainman; 1 Hour Ago at 08:35 PM .