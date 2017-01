37in km2 on 17in mickey thompson sidebiters Asking Price: 2300 To Suit: Jk wrangler Size: 37x12.5R17 17in 4.5BS Condition: Used but tops Location: South Sydney Hey guys selling my rims and tyres. Set of 5 currently mounted and balanced but could seperate if i find a buyer for both. Rims are the old stile sidebiters, and tyres are BFG KM2s



Spare is brand new 15mm depth center / 16mm edge.

2 fronts have 10mm center / 11 edge.

2 rears have 11 / 12 respectively.



Suit a JK Wrangler



Pics to follow Hey guys selling my rims and tyres. Set of 5 currently mounted and balanced but could seperate if i find a buyer for both. Rims are the old stile sidebiters, and tyres are BFG KM2sSpare is brand new 15mm depth center / 16mm edge.2 fronts have 10mm center / 11 edge.2 rears have 11 / 12 respectively.Suit a JK WranglerPics to follow __________________

If she can climb into the Jeep without complaining... She's a keeper