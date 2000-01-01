 FYI when a JK diesel stops.... - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

55 Minutes Ago
mick666
Established Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Melbourne
Posts: 188
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 44
Liked 76 Times in 49 Posts
Default FYI when a JK diesel stops....
Black range state forest, trailer full of sustainably harvested timber. Down hill. Oil light and battery light come on, power steering and brakes cease to function .Engine has stopped!!! Stop with two feet on the brake pedal (auto).. try to restart. cranks freely, no start.
Check all the basic shit, disconnect the battery, disconnect and reconnect all the big plugs, tipm, sensors etc. Same deal. No check engine light or fault codes.
Walk miles for phone reception. RACV will send someone over, will contact local contractor in Yea, reception drops off. Lesson 1.. switch to Telstra.
More checking of stuff. Hmmm...can't hear diesel lift (electric fuel) pump running. Run a wire from battery positive to M25 diesel lift pump fuse terminals after removing fuse. One side made it run. Cranked and fired up no probs. Put fuse back in to hold wire in place.
Cancelled RACV when I got back to a phone reception area..
Sloppy as, trailer is full of mud too
Last edited by mick666; 38 Minutes Ago at 05:46 PM.

