Pulled off the Gear stick Hi Guys,



KJ 2006 crd manual.



Just wanted to check as I can't seem to find anything on the net.



I was on my way to Bribie Island 2 weeks ago and felt the gear lever rotating a bit.



Once I stopped and let my tyres down, got in the car and tried to put it into gear, the whole lever came loose. Pulled the Pleather cover off to see what was going on and it just seems that the lever(female), fits over the a male stub.



Did not see any nuts or blots missing but surely it needs to be held on with more than just friction between the male and the female.



Anyone else come across this, or any words of wisdom?



Thanks,

Steve Hi Guys,KJ 2006 crd manual.Just wanted to check as I can't seem to find anything on the net.I was on my way to Bribie Island 2 weeks ago and felt the gear lever rotating a bit.Once I stopped and let my tyres down, got in the car and tried to put it into gear, the whole lever came loose. Pulled the Pleather cover off to see what was going on and it just seems that the lever(female), fits over the a male stub.Did not see any nuts or blots missing but surely it needs to be held on with more than just friction between the male and the female.Anyone else come across this, or any words of wisdom?Thanks,Steve