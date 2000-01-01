WK2 Specific Toolkit Hi Guys,



Been wondering if anyone has come up with a WK2 specific toolkit? I'd like to create one that will stay in the GC the whole time and don't particularly want to cart around the added weight or fork out the money to buy unnecessary tools (so I don't split my existing toolkit).



Other than the usual tools and generic tools (i.e. screw drivers, rescue tape etc. that you should always be on hand for emergencies) are there any specific tools, like socket sizes, torx bits, hex etc. that you have needed to use?



So far I have used the following for some trim bits in the back:

7mm

10mm



I noticed a Torx bolt securing the boot latch, but not sure of that size yet.



Has anyone made a list or can let me know what they've had to use so far and I can get a list going.



Cheers, Hi Guys,Been wondering if anyone has come up with a WK2 specific toolkit? I'd like to create one that will stay in the GC the whole time and don't particularly want to cart around the added weight or fork out the money to buy unnecessary tools (so I don't split my existing toolkit).Other than the usual tools and generic tools (i.e. screw drivers, rescue tape etc. that you should always be on hand for emergencies) are there any specific tools, like socket sizes, torx bits, hex etc. that you have needed to use?So far I have used the following for some trim bits in the back:7mm10mmI noticed a Torx bolt securing the boot latch, but not sure of that size yet.Has anyone made a list or can let me know what they've had to use so far and I can get a list going.Cheers,