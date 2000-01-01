JK Roof Rack Hey Guys/Girls,



I purchased a roof rack unit for my JK two door second hand (Kango Cage Brand). It appears the fella has welded the whole thing together as I can see places where a pin is supposed to go through the tubing.



My question is when I fitted the rack, it was under a lot of tension and I needed a big strong mate to pull the bars away from the front windscreen pillars as I was lowering it down to put the bolts in.

It now means its quite difficult to lift up the rack to take off the rear canopy.



Have you guys heard of people welding these racks rigid before and if so whats the advantage? I m thinking off getting someone to cut it again and add an internal tube so that its not under so much pressure..



Thoughts anyone?





Cheers

Billy Hey Guys/Girls,I purchased a roof rack unit for my JK two door second hand (Kango Cage Brand). It appears the fella has welded the whole thing together as I can see places where a pin is supposed to go through the tubing.My question is when I fitted the rack, it was under a lot of tension and I needed a big strong mate to pull the bars away from the front windscreen pillars as I was lowering it down to put the bolts in.It now means its quite difficult to lift up the rack to take off the rear canopy.Have you guys heard of people welding these racks rigid before and if so whats the advantage? I m thinking off getting someone to cut it again and add an internal tube so that its not under so much pressure..Thoughts anyone?CheersBilly