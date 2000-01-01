Help! CRD Wrangler wont start. I took the car out 4x4ing in some mud and water for about 30 minutes and then afterwards i drove down the road for about half a kilometere and the engine just cut off. All electrics where still working after the motor shut off. I tried to crank the car and nothing. Ive checked the battery and its still good. When you turn the key it just clicks maybe the starter motor isnt doing its job? The car is a 2008 Wrangler Unlimited CRD 6 speed manual. Im going to rip out the starter motor and have a look. I noticed there was quite abit of dirty water in the bellhousing case where the flywheel is that cant be any good either.... I took the car out 4x4ing in some mud and water for about 30 minutes and then afterwards i drove down the road for about half a kilometere and the engine just cut off. All electrics where still working after the motor shut off. I tried to crank the car and nothing. Ive checked the battery and its still good. When you turn the key it just clicks maybe the starter motor isnt doing its job? The car is a 2008 Wrangler Unlimited CRD 6 speed manual. Im going to rip out the starter motor and have a look. I noticed there was quite abit of dirty water in the bellhousing case where the flywheel is that cant be any good either....