Which front bash plate to use? Hi All,



With my tyre decision out of the way, I intend to follow it up very quickly with a bash plate to replace the wet lettuce leaf that currently sits underneath my radiator and washer bottle.



There are a fair few options available now - Mopar, Uneek, Chief. Just wondering what people have used and what their experience is? They all look very similar with their own slight differences.



Just wondering what everybody chose and what their experience was? I don't intend to take it rock crawling any time soon, I mostly take on very steep tracks and intend to hit the sand for the first time in the next couple of months. I also don't intend to get any kind of bullbar or nudge bar, probably just recovery points.



Interested in peoples stories.



2014 WK2 V6 Grey - Bog Stock