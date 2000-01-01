W.A. Yellow Sticker/Defect Notice HI folks this morning I got puller over and was given a work order for my tyres being too big. 35's Yes I was lucky it has taken nearly three years to get this sticker. This was the only defect noted on the work order.



I would like to know of other experiences with taking the jeep over the pits for work orders.



How have you been treated by the inspectors?

Which inspection centre is best to visit?

If I reduce my tyre size immediately and go for inspection will I cop the full inspection and have more work to do?



