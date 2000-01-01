1979 Jeep CJ-7 Done Old-School This 1979 CJ-7 is not too tall, not too small, but done just right



Read More...



This 1979 CJ-7 is not too tall, not too small, but done just right

Advertisement





src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">





www.ausjeepoffroad.com __________________src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">www.ausjeepoffroad.com