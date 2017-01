JK Synergy Adjustable Control Arms Asking Price: 1300 Condition: Good Location: Perth Synergy Jeep JK Adjustable control arms. I removed these when I decided to change to a long arms. The kit was probably only installed for 18 months to 2 years. All 8 arms are in good contition.



Kit Includes:

(2) Adjustable Front Lower Control Arms (PPM-8051)

(2) Adjustable Rear Lower Control Arms (PPM-8052)

(2) Adjustable Front Upper Control Arms (PPM-8053)

(2) Adjustable Rear Upper Control Arms (PPM-8054)



Located in Perth (Hammond Park) Will freight at buyers expense







99TJ, 4" Lift, 35s, ARB's, 4.88 gears, linex, rocker guards & 08 JK unlimited getting a few upgrades