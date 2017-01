Jk us license plate relocation Asking Price: 40 Condition: New unused Location: Gawler, Sa Selling the license plate holder. Bought it but I've decided to go a different direction. Only asking for what I paid.



Brand new, never been used.



Willing to post. Just let me know.



Will post pictures once I am home. Selling the license plate holder. Bought it but I've decided to go a different direction. Only asking for what I paid.Brand new, never been used.Willing to post. Just let me know.Will post pictures once I am home. __________________

Driving around in a one of a kind Jku.



Just kidding, mine is black aswell.