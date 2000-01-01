Window regulator Does any one have a close up photo of an original rear window regulator for a kj?

I've got a 2006 sport 2.8 diesel, and the rear passenger window has decided to fall down to the bottom.

I've seen a couple of YouTube videos on replacing this, but after removing mine it looks like the cables just need to be reseated. I've worked out where one should go, but not the other and am hoping that seeing where this goes may help me save a few dollars.





I've just had another look this morning and it appears as though the plastic slider/elevator which connects to the window that is broken as I am unable to connect the cables coming out of the black sheath to it (see photo).



