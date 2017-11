Redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler to boast improved fuel economy The all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler may still have boxy styling that flashes back to World War II, but its fuel economy will improve substantially. Roadshow dug up the 2018 Wrangler's fuel economy figures, which were posted to the EPA's website. The figures released for the Wrangler with a 3.6-liter V-6 reveal 17 mpg city, 23 highway, 19 combined with...











