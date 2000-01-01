 Jeep or not to jeep? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 34 Minutes Ago
A2017J  A2017J is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Melbourne
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: None
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Question Jeep or not to jeep?
Hey guys,

For starters this is a great forum! had fun reading through some of the sub forums but as you could imagine there is still a lot to go. I am here because me and the boys are starting to go out every weekend in his Range Rover and it's time that i got my own offroad ride. Now we all know that jeep does a better job but we also know that, even know jeeps are technically offraod vehicles not all of them are so good at the offroad bit. But i'm going to be honest i'm not so clued up when it comes to Jeeps in general.

What i would love to get from you guys is your opinion on what Jeep/Jeeps do you thinks best for offroad? and why? When it comes to on road driving i don't mind if it feels like a tank as long as when i'm offroad the jeep will beat any landscape.

Looking forward o some reply's guys!!


  #2  
Old 4 Minutes Ago
NTRubicon's Avatar
NTRubicon  NTRubicon is online now
AJOR Gold
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Alice Springs NT
Age: 39
Posts: 663
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 23
Liked 158 Times in 98 Posts
The wrangler is hard to beat, the choice comes down to lift, tyres, traction aids (lockers etc) and the great battles of 3.8 v 4.0 v 3.6, petrol v diesel, two or four door, manual or auto, rubicon or built.

My choice was 4 door, 3.6 petrol, auto, rubicon with 33" Cooper Stt pro. Without a family to transport I would do the same in 2 door
  #3  
Old 1 Minute Ago
Steve F's Avatar
Steve F  Steve F is online now
So play on just play on
  
Join Date: Dec 2002
Location: Sydney
Age: 46
Posts: 6,053
Likes: 19
Liked 338 Times in 169 Posts
Default
Best offroad is easy, Wrangler Rubicon, of course others can be modded to the same/better spec but from the factory no other Jeep will go further offroad. 2 door is my choice, shorter wheelbase means less lift needed etc.

Cheers
Steve
Over 5'000 Club
