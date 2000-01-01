For starters this is a great forum! had fun reading through some of the sub forums but as you could imagine there is still a lot to go. I am here because me and the boys are starting to go out every weekend in his Range Rover and it's time that i got my own offroad ride. Now we all know that jeep does a better job but we also know that, even know jeeps are technically offraod vehicles not all of them are so good at the offroad bit. But i'm going to be honest i'm not so clued up when it comes to Jeeps in general.
What i would love to get from you guys is your opinion on what Jeep/Jeeps do you thinks best for offroad? and why? When it comes to on road driving i don't mind if it feels like a tank as long as when i'm offroad the jeep will beat any landscape.
The wrangler is hard to beat, the choice comes down to lift, tyres, traction aids (lockers etc) and the great battles of 3.8 v 4.0 v 3.6, petrol v diesel, two or four door, manual or auto, rubicon or built.
My choice was 4 door, 3.6 petrol, auto, rubicon with 33" Cooper Stt pro. Without a family to transport I would do the same in 2 door
Best offroad is easy, Wrangler Rubicon, of course others can be modded to the same/better spec but from the factory no other Jeep will go further offroad. 2 door is my choice, shorter wheelbase means less lift needed etc.
