Jeep or not to jeep? Hey guys,



For starters this is a great forum! had fun reading through some of the sub forums but as you could imagine there is still a lot to go. I am here because me and the boys are starting to go out every weekend in his Range Rover and it's time that i got my own offroad ride. Now we all know that jeep does a better job but we also know that, even know jeeps are technically offraod vehicles not all of them are so good at the offroad bit. But i'm going to be honest i'm not so clued up when it comes to Jeeps in general.



What i would love to get from you guys is your opinion on what Jeep/Jeeps do you thinks best for offroad? and why? When it comes to on road driving i don't mind if it feels like a tank as long as when i'm offroad the jeep will beat any landscape.



Looking forward o some reply's guys!!



