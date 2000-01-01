 2.5TD immobilizer shutting motor off - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default 2.5TD immobilizer shutting motor off
Hey guys new to the forum, I'm a 4x4 enthusiast and have owned Nissan patrols in the past. Ive recently picked myself up a super clean 97' Cherokee xj diesel that had a starting problem (not knowing much about the jeeps dreaded wiring/secutiry system) thinking it would be something simple ... I've been through the whole car as far and am losing faith in it.

So the key fob will unlock the car and turns the security light off the dash, I can then start the jeep but after 3 seconds it will shut off then wont restart unless I remove the key and re-unlock the car, it will then run for another 3 seconds.

From the research I have found and tried from online I have;

-Replaced the crank sensor
-checked wiring loom throughout engine pay
-attempted to bypass fuel shut off relay
-checked wiring through tailgate & wiper motor
-checked wiring under dash coming from ECU
-checked wiring at PCM
-removed and checked wiring on roof console
-tried the method of locking and unlocking with the key

Recent finds have been that the rear wiper is stuck on when plugged in and ignition is on, and also drivers side rear parker/tail light does not work, changed bulb and checked wiring, found it has 3 earths and no power...

I know this topic has been spoken about but no one has seemed to find a fix. the jeep only cost me $500 but its immaculate with only 120,000ks It will end up scrapped if I cant get it going. Cheers !

Default
Check to see if the skim light is on it is a red key with a crossed line on the dash when it stalls.
I don't know if you have skim but it sounds like a typical key disagree with the skim module.
If it is a skim issue you will need to get it to a dealer to make a correct key, note some locksmiths can also do that too rind around.
