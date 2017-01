TJ soft top to hardtop conversion I am looking for a part as I bought my TJ soft top in 2004 and I just got a hardtop for it... I am looking for the rubber that sits on the back of the third brake light that secures the rear window.. But I don't know what it is called and cant find it anywhere? Help! What's it called? I am looking for a part as I bought my TJ soft top in 2004 and I just got a hardtop for it... I am looking for the rubber that sits on the back of the third brake light that secures the rear window.. But I don't know what it is called and cant find it anywhere? Help! What's it called? Last edited by Kooririck; 1 Hour Ago at 07:00 AM . Reason: Wrong spelling