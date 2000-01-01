New engine required Hi folks,

Long time reader first time poster,

Just thought I'd share my story i have a 2016 Grand Cherokee Blackhawk diesel

That's just clocked 31,000klm I started noticing a different noise in the engine so went to the dealer for a listen they couldn't pin point the noise they were happy for me to continue driving the vehicle until it went in for a service which was only a week later,

Well when they drained the oil there was lots of metal in it and after removing the oil filter there were some nasty large chunks of metal in it so it's in the dealership until I hear more I'll be touching base with them tomorrow to see what's happening I've also informed Jeep head office of this.



