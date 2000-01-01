Control Arm Replacement or the Bushes ........ Greetings all I am thinking about doing the control arm bushes a big job for me I think I might pass it on to the local mechanic $$$$ Spoke to him a while back about the job He really didn't want to remove and press bushes and said get the whole arm I suppose it would be easies and cheaper $$$

How Difficult is it to do yourself with a trolley jack and 2 car stands also the control arms I looked at were on ebay for around $150 a pair would suit my budget Quality ? I don't push the XJ Hard so the ebay set for around $500 I suppose front and rear.......................... rear looks the easiest to do myself

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

NEW 96 XJ Limited LPG Conversion......as I Have Replaced EVERYTHING!