Play in steering box [VIDEO] My XJ handling has started to go a bit bad recently, having to do lots of corrections to stay straight.

I have done most other things like new bushes, etc, so beginning to suspect the steering box, looking at below video, and the difference between the movement of the pitman arm and the steering shaft, could anyone tell me if they think i have play in the box? Or does it look normal.



https://youtu.be/xixuW3WOlnw My XJ handling has started to go a bit bad recently, having to do lots of corrections to stay straight.I have done most other things like new bushes, etc, so beginning to suspect the steering box, looking at below video, and the difference between the movement of the pitman arm and the steering shaft, could anyone tell me if they think i have play in the box? Or does it look normal.