Built JK Dana 30 Asking Price: $2,500 Condition: Used Location: Sandgate, QLD Fully built 2015 JK Front Dana 30:

Poison Spyder Diff cover

Sleeved (plug welded)

Evo C gussets

RCV axle seals

F150 ball joints

TJM Prolocker (can include ARB compressor for $250 extra)

4.56 Yukon ratios

AEV High steer bracket (can include AEV Geometry correction brackets for $200 extra)

Comes with factory steering knuckles if required (already reamed for high steer Draglink) can include Teraflex HD Draglink for $250 extra



All the work was done in August 2016 by a mechanic in Brisbane, he has the Diff in his workshop now and can fit it for you if required. All you need to do is match your rear Diff with the 4.56 ratios and you're good to go. This Diff/axle set up will allow you to run 35" tyres with no worries.



$2,500 for the built Diff/axle or $3,200 with all the extras.



