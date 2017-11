What am I doing today? So as some of you probably know, I havn't lived in Oz for a couple of years now, been busy riding my motorcycle around many countries and crossing many boarders. For now, I have settled and stopped... starting a new little project to pass the time.



You Tube So as some of you probably know, I havn't lived in Oz for a couple of years now, been busy riding my motorcycle around many countries and crossing many boarders. For now, I have settled and stopped... starting a new little project to pass the time.

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum

Wiseguy Pizzeria Thailand __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com Likes: (1)

Mace1