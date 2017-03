XH Commander Diesel Particulate Filter Commander DPF going cheap, make me an offer. I just found my old Diesel Particulate exhaust Filter tucked under my bench. It's in perfect working order and just needs to be welded to a new or existing exhaust section. It is the genuine Mopar/Jeep part and made in Stainless Steel and not rusted or corroded at all and the inside ceramic filter is in beautiful condition. Not clogged, no soot.



PM me if interested. Commander DPF going cheap, make me an offer. I just found my old Diesel Particulate exhaust Filter tucked under my bench. It's in perfect working order and just needs to be welded to a new or existing exhaust section. It is the genuine Mopar/Jeep part and made in Stainless Steel and not rusted or corroded at all and the inside ceramic filter is in beautiful condition. Not clogged, no soot.PM me if interested. __________________

Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!