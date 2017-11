My13 jeep wrangler sport + my16 jku [nsw] Asking Price: 22,000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Sport Year: 11/2012 Condition: Very Good Odometer KM: 69,000 Rego State: NSW Location: Woodcroft 2767



Black MY13 Sport,manual $17,000 O.N.O. (WOVR)

12 months NSW registration

Clour coded hardtop and flares

Stock apart from all LED lights

towbar

Sold by dealer in late Jan 2017 for $20K

New windscreen and battery couple of weeks ago

Listed on WA WOVR (2015), cleared



PLUS



MY16 JKU with 17,000 kays, manual, heaps of mods ($15K+) (for spare parts or modify black one) $7,000 O.N.O. also wrecking for parts



OR



$22,000 O.N.O. for both



contact: 0411186990























