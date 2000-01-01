Pinion Seal Replacement D44 The seal at the front end of my rear diff is leaking. I had a quick push-pull on the yoke and there does not seem to be catastrophic bearing failure, so I am going to go with an optimistic replacement of the seal only at this stage.



I trawled through a number of other forums to get a feel for the process, and watched some you tube monkeys replace it - but still confusing myself.



Looking at the workshop manual for the "REAR AXLE - 216RBI" the process is pretty straightforward, but to re-torque, it just states do it up. No mention of measuring torque to turn or collapsible spacer etc..



Am I right to assume there must be shims behind there for the D44?



I was originally planning to replace the nut and washer, but now thinking the mark-it-up and re-use with threadlock might actually be better, given the torque range is massive 217-271 Nm and if I use a new nut I don't really have any reference point to re-torque to.



(I do have another concern for the safety of my diff as I was advised my Yoke is non-standard when I was fitting a new driveshaft, so gambling that whoever replaced it did it properly)



