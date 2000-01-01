 Pinion Seal Replacement D44 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > TJ / YJ / Brute Wrangler
Reload this Page Pinion Seal Replacement D44


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
ajftj's Avatar
ajftj  ajftj is online now
AJOR Gold
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Geelong
Posts: 34
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 1
Liked 2 Times in 2 Posts
Default Pinion Seal Replacement D44
The seal at the front end of my rear diff is leaking. I had a quick push-pull on the yoke and there does not seem to be catastrophic bearing failure, so I am going to go with an optimistic replacement of the seal only at this stage.

I trawled through a number of other forums to get a feel for the process, and watched some you tube monkeys replace it - but still confusing myself.

Looking at the workshop manual for the "REAR AXLE - 216RBI" the process is pretty straightforward, but to re-torque, it just states do it up. No mention of measuring torque to turn or collapsible spacer etc..

Am I right to assume there must be shims behind there for the D44?

I was originally planning to replace the nut and washer, but now thinking the mark-it-up and re-use with threadlock might actually be better, given the torque range is massive 217-271 Nm and if I use a new nut I don't really have any reference point to re-torque to.

(I do have another concern for the safety of my diff as I was advised my Yoke is non-standard when I was fitting a new driveshaft, so gambling that whoever replaced it did it properly)

Comments from someone who has physically done this, a few K's ago, would be great, thanks.
__________________
New to 4x4 with 2004 TJ 4.0L Manual (150Kms)

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:40 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=