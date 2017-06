2006 Jeep Asking Price: 15000 Make: jeep Model: grand cherokee Year: 2006 Condition: excellent Odometer KM: 196000 Rego State: victoria [ATTACH]76008



Jeep G/Cherokee, In excellent condition, black 3.0l v6 turbo diesel 2nd owner, never been 4wd, first owner business woman, one trip to Darwin, I have towed van up to Cairns twice, beautiful tug, great grunt, sold van due to partner's health, so have bought smaller suv for city, first to see this jeep will buy, complete service history, cannot fault this jeep.