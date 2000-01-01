Have got this once ourselves, when towing the van last week. Has not appeared since, hoping the van's electrics confused it! Sometimes you have to get up close to unlock the doors when the van's attached, fine without the van. Strange?
A colleague has got the same message a few times during the past few weeks. His played up a bit to open the car, but started the car ok. Now he has the key fob low battery on the Evic.
Advice on what to do please!
Has anyone changed their own battery successfully to gel with the car or is it a dealer (and I bet expensive), job?
Does it need changing straight away or wait for more warnings?
G/Day Sally, If your Getting the Evic msg, Change the Battery asap. It will save any Embarassment, You Can Do it Yourself, Make Sure you Buy ( I no you will ) a Top Quality Battery the No of battery is CR 1616 or CR 1620, My orig Battery was Panasonic, a cheapy might Last you a couple of Weeks
Pull the key out of the fob. Underneath you'll see a rectangular slot on the seam (not where the key goes). Just stick something of a suitable size in there and twist. Comes apart very easy. After you replace the battery, just push the two halves together firmly, job done.
Having said that, dealer did one for me once as it was due for a service anyway and (much to my surprise) just charged what a battery would cost me anyway.
Quote:
Originally Posted by Sterling Sal
One more question....
How do you prise it apart?
Is it form the top, where the silver thing comes out?
