Low Battery for Key Fob Hi Gents,



Have got this once ourselves, when towing the van last week. Has not appeared since, hoping the van's electrics confused it! Sometimes you have to get up close to unlock the doors when the van's attached, fine without the van. Strange?



A colleague has got the same message a few times during the past few weeks. His played up a bit to open the car, but started the car ok. Now he has the key fob low battery on the Evic.



Advice on what to do please!



Has anyone changed their own battery successfully to gel with the car or is it a dealer (and I bet expensive), job?



Does it need changing straight away or wait for more warnings?



Thanks for the feedback and advice.



Cheers,

MY15 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited

Quadra Air, Luxury Pack & Adv Pack 11

2015 LOTUS FREELANDER __________________