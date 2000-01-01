 Low Battery for Key Fob - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default Low Battery for Key Fob
Hi Gents,

Have got this once ourselves, when towing the van last week. Has not appeared since, hoping the van's electrics confused it! Sometimes you have to get up close to unlock the doors when the van's attached, fine without the van. Strange?

A colleague has got the same message a few times during the past few weeks. His played up a bit to open the car, but started the car ok. Now he has the key fob low battery on the Evic.

Advice on what to do please!

Has anyone changed their own battery successfully to gel with the car or is it a dealer (and I bet expensive), job?

Does it need changing straight away or wait for more warnings?

Thanks for the feedback and advice.

Cheers,
Sally
Default
Gday sterling
Simple job to change the battery. Prise the key apart then slot the new battery in. One off those large flat watch type ones. Jaycar stock the correct one.
Silverfox
Default
G/Day Sally, If your Getting the Evic msg, Change the Battery asap. It will save any Embarassment, You Can Do it Yourself, Make Sure you Buy ( I no you will ) a Top Quality Battery the No of battery is CR 1616 or CR 1620, My orig Battery was Panasonic, a cheapy might Last you a couple of Weeks
Default
HI SF,

That easy? Does it work okay with all the functions on the car?

Cheers,
Sally
Default
Hey thanks for the info Bob!

Onto it tomorrow!

Cheers fellas,
Sally
Default
One more question....

How do you prise it apart?

Is it form the top, where the silver thing comes out?

Don't wanna wreck it trying!

Can someone please explain in detail the steps.

Thanks!
Sally
Default
Pull the key out of the fob. Underneath you'll see a rectangular slot on the seam (not where the key goes). Just stick something of a suitable size in there and twist. Comes apart very easy. After you replace the battery, just push the two halves together firmly, job done.

Having said that, dealer did one for me once as it was due for a service anyway and (much to my surprise) just charged what a battery would cost me anyway.


Default
Thanks Hills - good for me to be able to do - not due for a service for a while. The dealer supposedly checked the battery at the last service!

Cheers,
Sally
