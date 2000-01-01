Best tyres for my KJ Being totally new to 4x4 stuff, has made me wonder what would be about the best intermediate tyres to get for my Jeep.

The main use for it will be on the road but I want to get to a few spot out bush as I am a keen photographer.

So I would like to get to places where it might be just out of reach for the normal Ute like I had before.

Any help in this matter will be gratefully accepted and noted for when I am up for new tyres.

I have had a quick look at tyres and I think I will be looking at close or a little over the $200 mark and if this is how it has to be then so be it.

So It will help me to know what I will need to put away so I can get a full set of them at the one time.

Thank to all who reply to this. Being totally new to 4x4 stuff, has made me wonder what would be about the best intermediate tyres to get for my Jeep.The main use for it will be on the road but I want to get to a few spot out bush as I am a keen photographer.So I would like to get to places where it might be just out of reach for the normal Ute like I had before.Any help in this matter will be gratefully accepted and noted for when I am up for new tyres.I have had a quick look at tyres and I think I will be looking at close or a little over the $200 mark and if this is how it has to be then so be it.So It will help me to know what I will need to put away so I can get a full set of them at the one time.Thank to all who reply to this. __________________

To have the Jeep is to get to places where I couldn't go before.