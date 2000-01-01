 Best tyres for my KJ - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Best tyres for my KJ


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Riddick's Avatar
Riddick  Riddick is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Sunraysia
Posts: 12
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 0
Liked 2 Times in 2 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Best tyres for my KJ
Being totally new to 4x4 stuff, has made me wonder what would be about the best intermediate tyres to get for my Jeep.
The main use for it will be on the road but I want to get to a few spot out bush as I am a keen photographer.
So I would like to get to places where it might be just out of reach for the normal Ute like I had before.
Any help in this matter will be gratefully accepted and noted for when I am up for new tyres.
I have had a quick look at tyres and I think I will be looking at close or a little over the $200 mark and if this is how it has to be then so be it.
So It will help me to know what I will need to put away so I can get a full set of them at the one time.
Thank to all who reply to this.
__________________
To have the Jeep is to get to places where I couldn't go before.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 32 Minutes Ago
Tog's Avatar
Tog  Tog is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2015
Posts: 226
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 2
Liked 9 Times in 9 Posts
Default
Hankook dynapro atm all terrains are not bad fairly quiet and grippy on road but give you a little more traction offroad. Got mine just over a year ago but it was off the road for 4mnths they have done about 10000k still looking good

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 01:51 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=