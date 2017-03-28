1999-2004 WJ/WG Grand Cherokee US Market Front Tow Hooks Asking Price: 100 Condition: Used. Location: North side of Brisbane. 1999-2004 WJ/WG Grand Cherokee US Market Front Tow Hooks







Factory chrome. This is th US OEM setup that for some reason never been available to Australia.



Excellent used condition. Comes with all mounting brackets and hardware.



Left side bracket is minimally bent after some years ago Mazda 6 lost its rear against this hook with no damage to the Jeep. Still fits and looks perfect nevertheless.







Takes about an hour to fit including removal of the front bumper cover.











The picture shows how they look fitted. Jeep not included.



