TJ steering box and standard pitman arm. To Suit: Tj Location: Sydney After a power steering box for tj jeep and a standard pitman arm. Pitman arm is more important then the box at this stage.



Let me know what you have it's needed as a spare for the race truck have a big/hard event coming up real quick.



