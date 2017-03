Cabin Air Filter Where can I get the cabin filter in Aus? Looking on ebay for part 68079487AA comes up with heaps at different prices. Are the chinese ones ok?



Found these but not clear which one to get and was hoping to not pay $50

http://cabinairfilters.com.au/product-category/jeep/



