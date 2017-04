Rear metal contacts for 3rd brakelight in hinge. Hey guys,



I'm searching for a pair of spare metal contacts that go inside the rear TJ door that run the rear brake light. I've just moved my licence plate onto the spare wheel and want to wire it up the same way.



Anyone have a spare set laying around ? I can use 1 set and the earth from the brake light should work.







Or has anyone else earthed the brake light to the door and used the 2nd contact for a light ?



Thanks.



