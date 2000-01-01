 Roof Rack Whistle - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

50 Minutes Ago
willo3885
I just registered
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 19
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Roof Rack Whistle
Hi guys,

I have just installed a Rhino Rack Backbone system with heavy duty bars and straightaway noticed a high pitched whistling noise at any speed over 60kmph.

When I decided to go with some bars I did anticipate some added noise however the whistling is quite loud and annoying.

I tried running with both the rear and front bars by themselves and both times the noise was still there. As I have the quick release system if I removed both bars the noise was gone.

I have tried wrapping a rope around the front bar to disrupt the airflow, noise still there. I tried taping up every possible hole/gutter but still no good.

Has anyone had any similar issues and have any other ideas I could try?

Cheers

2 Minutes Ago
chunky_wrangler's Avatar
chunky_wrangler
Established Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: brisbane
Posts: 226
Likes: 1
Liked 19 Times in 14 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
thats a bugger. I've got the pioneer platform and it gives no noise. its my 52" curved light bar that gives me issues. I am going to pull it off as have tried taping it up as well as many other things to no fix!
2012 JK 4 door, 3.5 AEV lift, AEV mags, 35" federal M/Ts, front arb winch bar, rear arb bar.
