Hi guys,
I have just installed a Rhino Rack Backbone system with heavy duty bars and straightaway noticed a high pitched whistling noise at any speed over 60kmph.
When I decided to go with some bars I did anticipate some added noise however the whistling is quite loud and annoying.
I tried running with both the rear and front bars by themselves and both times the noise was still there. As I have the quick release system if I removed both bars the noise was gone.
I have tried wrapping a rope around the front bar to disrupt the airflow, noise still there. I tried taping up every possible hole/gutter but still no good.
Has anyone had any similar issues and have any other ideas I could try?
Cheers