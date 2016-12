2016 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, Jeep Patriot recalled to prevent potential stalling Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling nearly 50,000 Dodge Journey, Jeep Compass, and Jeep Patriot vehicles from the 2016 model year. According to a bulletin from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, some of those vehicles could be prone to stalling. The underlying problem with the three SUVs is a faulty crankshaft sensor connector...











