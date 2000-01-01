 Merry Xmas folks - Some old Oz Army xmas Jeeps for you - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Merry Xmas folks - Some old Oz Army xmas Jeeps for you
Merry Christmas to all members (and visitors) on the best Jeep resource site anywhere.

Here are a few pics of Jeeps being used by the Australian Army to spread some cheer at xmas.

1943
Ramu Valley, New Guinea
A Jeep tows Santa riding an improvised 'Thompson Stretcher' outside a ward of the 2/6th Australian Field Ambulance \/


1946
Itsukushima, Japan
Troops from the 116th Australian Construction Depot arrive at the Myajima School in a suitably decorated Jeep.
'Merry Christmas' is written on the front of the Jeep in Japanese. \/


1954
Korea
Santa arrives at Xmas celebrations for the 1st Battalion The Royal Australian regiment (1RAR) \/
