Merry Christmas to all members (and visitors) on the best Jeep resource site anywhere.
Here are a few pics of Jeeps being used by the Australian Army to spread some cheer at xmas.
1943
Ramu Valley, New Guinea
A Jeep tows Santa riding an improvised 'Thompson Stretcher' outside a ward of the 2/6th Australian Field Ambulance \/
1946
Itsukushima, Japan
Troops from the 116th Australian Construction Depot arrive at the Myajima School in a suitably decorated Jeep.
'Merry Christmas' is written on the front of the Jeep in Japanese. \/
1954
Korea
Santa arrives at Xmas celebrations for the 1st Battalion The Royal Australian regiment (1RAR) \/