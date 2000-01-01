Merry Xmas folks - Some old Oz Army xmas Jeeps for you Merry Christmas to all members (and visitors) on the best Jeep resource site anywhere.



Here are a few pics of Jeeps being used by the Australian Army to spread some cheer at xmas.



1943

Ramu Valley, New Guinea

A Jeep tows Santa riding an improvised 'Thompson Stretcher' outside a ward of the 2/6th Australian Field Ambulance \/





1946

Itsukushima, Japan

Troops from the 116th Australian Construction Depot arrive at the Myajima School in a suitably decorated Jeep.

'Merry Christmas' is written on the front of the Jeep in Japanese. \/





1954

Korea

Santa arrives at Xmas celebrations for the 1st Battalion The Royal Australian regiment (1RAR) \/

Merry Christmas to all members (and visitors) on the best Jeep resource site anywhere.Here are a few pics of Jeeps being used by the Australian Army to spread some cheer at xmas.1943Ramu Valley, New GuineaA Jeep tows Santa riding an improvised 'Thompson Stretcher' outside a ward of the 2/6th Australian Field Ambulance \/1946Itsukushima, JapanTroops from the 116th Australian Construction Depot arrive at the Myajima School in a suitably decorated Jeep.'Merry Christmas' is written on the front of the Jeep in Japanese. \/1954KoreaSanta arrives at Xmas celebrations for the 1st Battalion The Royal Australian regiment (1RAR) \/ Attached Thumbnails

Check out my TJ stuff for sale:

http://www.ausjeepoffroad.com/forum/...d.php?t=111468 __________________Check out my TJ stuff for sale: Likes: (3)

bruggz351, Grippy, Wazza D Last edited by wes; 14 Hours Ago at 12:04 PM .