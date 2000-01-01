Drip.Drip.Drip.Coolant Leak Yes Drip Drip Drip Coolant Leak and its getting worse By the look of it its the water pump gasket 3 years ago I put a new ebay elcheapO $28.00 water pump in after that I had some over heating issues and now it looks like its leaking I went on ebay to get a new gasket $20 odd for a gasket I can get a elcheapO pump and gasket for $30 4x4 point has a gasket for $5.90 + $5.90 postage so I decided to replace the elcheapO pump with a new hiflow pump includes gasket supposedly 10% more flow for $50.00 from 4x4 point on ebay .........................................

this time I will put sealing paste on both sides of the gasket to be sure

always something

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

