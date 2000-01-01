3.0 Categories of modifications

3.1 Changes that do not require assessing or certification

1 Not classed as modifications:

The following are not considered to be modifications and do NOT require assessing or certification:

a. Replacement of parts or components by identical or equivalent parts or components.

b. Replacement of parts or components with parts or components of equivalent functional performance.

c. Optional parts or components as prescribed by the vehicle’s manufacturer.

2 Minor modifications:

In addition to the above, the following are not considered to be significant modifications and do NOT require assessing or certification:

a. Except where specified below, modifications to the suspension that does not increase or decrease the vehicle’s ride height by more than 50mm.

b. Changes in the diameter of the wheel and tyre combination of up to +/- 7% of the largest size specified by the vehicle manufacturer.

c. Modifications to the ride height up to 75mm that incorporate a maximum change in the suspension of 50mm, and/or an increase in the diameter of the wheel and tyre combination of up to 50mm.

d. Restoring a vehicle to the original trim height as established by its manufacturer to compensate –

i. for sag due to normal wear-and-tear; or

ii. as the result of permanent loading from fixed items, such as a bull bar, a winch or a second spare wheel.

e. Changes in the vehicles ride height by up to 50mm by replacing the rear coil springs with air springs fitted to un-modified, original mounting points when used with slow speed air controls in accordance with Appendix B.6.1a.

f. Changes in the vehicles ride height by up to 50mm by replacing the rear shock absorber assemblies with air adjustment, fitted to un-modified, original mounting points, when used with slow speed air controls in accordance with Appendix B.6.1a.

g. Supplementary air springs that assist the original springs, and are fitted without other modifications, such as holes drilled in structural sections of a chassis.