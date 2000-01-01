Basically 50mm suspension lift combined with tyre size increase to be a total height increase of 75mm.
Quote:
3.0 Categories of modifications
3.1 Changes that do not require assessing or certification
1 Not classed as modifications:
The following are not considered to be modifications and do NOT require assessing or certification:
a. Replacement of parts or components by identical or equivalent parts or components.
b. Replacement of parts or components with parts or components of equivalent functional performance.
c. Optional parts or components as prescribed by the vehicle’s manufacturer.
2 Minor modifications:
In addition to the above, the following are not considered to be significant modifications and do NOT require assessing or certification:
a. Except where specified below, modifications to the suspension that does not increase or decrease the vehicle’s ride height by more than 50mm.
b. Changes in the diameter of the wheel and tyre combination of up to +/- 7% of the largest size specified by the vehicle manufacturer.
c. Modifications to the ride height up to 75mm that incorporate a maximum change in the suspension of 50mm, and/or an increase in the diameter of the wheel and tyre combination of up to 50mm.
d. Restoring a vehicle to the original trim height as established by its manufacturer to compensate –
i. for sag due to normal wear-and-tear; or
ii. as the result of permanent loading from fixed items, such as a bull bar, a winch or a second spare wheel.
e. Changes in the vehicles ride height by up to 50mm by replacing the rear coil springs with air springs fitted to un-modified, original mounting points when used with slow speed air controls in accordance with Appendix B.6.1a.
f. Changes in the vehicles ride height by up to 50mm by replacing the rear shock absorber assemblies with air adjustment, fitted to un-modified, original mounting points, when used with slow speed air controls in accordance with Appendix B.6.1a.
g. Supplementary air springs that assist the original springs, and are fitted without other modifications, such as holes drilled in structural sections of a chassis.
And the most radical inclusion!
Quote:
5.4.5 Tolerances
The modified vehicle may include tolerances in the ride height up to a maximum of +/- 15mm. These tolerances allow for variations in the manufactured component or in the modification process; they do not include changes in the suspension system due to temporary changes in the vehicle’s configuration, for example, if a vehicle is modified to support an additional load for work purposes, but that load is removed at other times, the increase in ride height applies to the vehicle with the load removed.
Hay I now comply as I sit at only 70mm over compared with the 09 stocker I have
The question - is this for MC rated vehicles only?
Have a dilemma up here - driving a KL Cherokee, the Trailhawk model meets/exceeds all required for a MC rated vehicle but Jeep decided to not do dual tests and only rated the KL Trailhawk as an MA like the rest of the range.
So this means in QLD I am limited to only 15mm larger diameter tyres rather than 30mm and no lift. Is this what they have done in NSW?
__________________
Cheers, Dave :)
2010 JK now replaced with 2015 Granite Crystal KL Trailhawk
Over 5'000 Club
AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness
or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any
message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily
the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice
be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree,
through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material
which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful,
harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's
privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted
material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators
and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for
any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of
your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators,
moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission
of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated
at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility,
not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the
trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum
and associated website is the property of AJOR.