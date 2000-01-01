TJ Won't start!!! Any help is appreciated!



I was driving home yesterday and got about 3km up the road only for mt TJ to completely turn off randomly whilst driving.



Electricals were still working, but the car juts stalled completely.



I pulled off to the side of the road and it would crank but not fire, it was frequently half fire and cough but that's it. On about the 10th attempt it fire and idle'd stable for about a second then stalled again.



I didn't get an engine light at the time but now I think I could be but it's hard to tell because it doesn't run / idle. All lights go off when I have the key in the on position except the engine light (can't remember if this is the norm). However after getting towed home I noticed when I was cranking / trying to start it the engine light was flashing. On another occasion I also saw the engine light and immobilizer light flashing together but then on later attempts it was only the engine light.



I tried to pull fault codes but it just says no codes stored..



Can anyone point me in the right direction to start trouble shooting?



At a vague guess I would be leaning towards no / lack of fuel but that's only a guess.



