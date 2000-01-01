 TJ Won't Start!!! - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > TJ / YJ / Brute Wrangler
Reload this Page TJ Won't Start!!!


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
skeletonbobo  skeletonbobo is offline
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 98
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default TJ Won't Start!!!
Any help is appreciated!

I was driving home yesterday and got about 3km up the road only for mt TJ to completely turn off randomly whilst driving.

Electricals were still working, but the car juts stalled completely.

I pulled off to the side of the road and it would crank but not fire, it was frequently half fire and cough but that's it. On about the 10th attempt it fire and idle'd stable for about a second then stalled again.

I didn't get an engine light at the time but now I think I could be but it's hard to tell because it doesn't run / idle. All lights go off when I have the key in the on position except the engine light (can't remember if this is the norm). However after getting towed home I noticed when I was cranking / trying to start it the engine light was flashing. On another occasion I also saw the engine light and immobilizer light flashing together but then on later attempts it was only the engine light.

I tried to pull fault codes but it just says no codes stored..

Can anyone point me in the right direction to start trouble shooting?

At a vague guess I would be leaning towards no / lack of fuel but that's only a guess.

There were no bangs or anything audible that would suggest something shat itself.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
bonza's Avatar
bonza  bonza is offline
RubiconSlammer
  
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Melbourne
Posts: 1,397
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 33
Liked 53 Times in 43 Posts
Default
what year is your Jeep?

I'm sounding like a stuck parrot when someone asks for help,

but before one can begin need to know this, as without going into a long story why, it makes a difference in what to do, especially for 05-06 model year
__________________
05 six speed khaki renegade
I like a man who grins when he fights
Winston Churchill
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 32 Minutes Ago
Rossco_Perth's Avatar
Rossco_Perth  Rossco_Perth is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Perth, W.A.
Posts: 18
What Jeep do I drive?: TJ
Likes: 0
Liked 14 Times in 10 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default
Check & Clean all the chassis earth points in the engine bay. Check/clean battery terminals.
Hit the ECU connectors & pins with contact cleaner.

Doing the above sorted mine out immediately.
I had the same exact issue in my 97 Tj - random cutting out, hard to restart or no restart for 5-10 mins - but then fine again for a few days.

Edit: I see it's an 05 Tj based on:
Quote:
Originally Posted by skeletonbobo View Post
I've been having a problem with my 05 TJ's air con controls
__________________
97 TJ Renegade
RE 3.5" Short arm kit
RR SYE
Tom Woods props
Bestop bars
Desert Hawk 33's
Last edited by Rossco_Perth; 29 Minutes Ago at 10:51 AM.
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:20 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=