Samsung tablet - Perfect for offroad maps Asking Price: 300 Condition: Used - perfect Location: Adelside Selling the Samsung Tab A 9.7 inch tablet that we bought to use offroading.



Purchased mid last year this model has a battery that lasts about 9 hours of use. Nice bright screen, perfect for viewing whilst driving.



We had the Hema app and it was great. Did everything we need to.



The tablet has a built in gps unit so it doesn't need to be tethered or attached to an external device, or even need a data connection provided you download the maps before heading out.



Great unit, we'd love to have kept it but we have found a great deal on a hema.





Were negotiable on the price, can include a copy of the Hema app if you want me to.



More than happy to post, hit me with offers Selling the Samsung Tab A 9.7 inch tablet that we bought to use offroading.Purchased mid last year this model has a battery that lasts about 9 hours of use. Nice bright screen, perfect for viewing whilst driving.We had the Hema app and it was great. Did everything we need to.The tablet has a built in gps unit so it doesn't need to be tethered or attached to an external device, or even need a data connection provided you download the maps before heading out.Great unit, we'd love to have kept it but we have found a great deal on a hema.Were negotiable on the price, can include a copy of the Hema app if you want me to.More than happy to post, hit me with offers __________________

Driving around in a one of a kind Jku.



Just kidding, mine is black aswell.