Selling the Samsung Tab A 9.7 inch tablet that we bought to use offroading.
Purchased mid last year this model has a battery that lasts about 9 hours of use. Nice bright screen, perfect for viewing whilst driving.
We had the Hema app and it was great. Did everything we need to.
The tablet has a built in gps unit so it doesn't need to be tethered or attached to an external device, or even need a data connection provided you download the maps before heading out.
Great unit, we'd love to have kept it but we have found a great deal on a hema.
Were negotiable on the price, can include a copy of the Hema app if you want me to.
More than happy to post, hit me with offers