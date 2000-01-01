 Samsung tablet - Perfect for offroad maps - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Shop Jeep Parts & Accessories at Morris 4x4 Center

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Misc items non Jeep
Reload this Page Samsung tablet - Perfect for offroad maps


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Skettler's Avatar
Skettler  Skettler is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: SA
Posts: 148
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 4
Liked 24 Times in 19 Posts
Default Samsung tablet - Perfect for offroad maps
Asking Price: 300
Condition: Used - perfect
Location: Adelside
Selling the Samsung Tab A 9.7 inch tablet that we bought to use offroading.

Purchased mid last year this model has a battery that lasts about 9 hours of use. Nice bright screen, perfect for viewing whilst driving.

We had the Hema app and it was great. Did everything we need to.

The tablet has a built in gps unit so it doesn't need to be tethered or attached to an external device, or even need a data connection provided you download the maps before heading out.

Great unit, we'd love to have kept it but we have found a great deal on a hema.


Were negotiable on the price, can include a copy of the Hema app if you want me to.

More than happy to post, hit me with offers
__________________
Driving around in a one of a kind Jku.

Just kidding, mine is black aswell.

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 08:39 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=