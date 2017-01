Superchips flashpaq suit 3.8 jk Asking Price: 400 Condition: New Location: Endeavour hills vic Selling as new only used once superchips flashpaq, suit 3.8 petrol wrangler jk, awesome bit of gear loaded the 91 octane tune and adjusted my throttle response made it a whole new car

Does other fancy stuff like turn tps off and adjust speedo for big tyres etc, comes in carry bag

Paid 500 from usa , 400 ono

Jamie 0415309895 Selling as new only used once superchips flashpaq, suit 3.8 petrol wrangler jk, awesome bit of gear loaded the 91 octane tune and adjusted my throttle response made it a whole new carDoes other fancy stuff like turn tps off and adjust speedo for big tyres etc, comes in carry bagPaid 500 from usa , 400 onoJamie 0415309895