G'day all, doing a bit of work on the front end and wondering whats the best order to do this in.
This is the work I have to do..
1. Pitman arm TRE
2. Adjustable Upper & Lower Control Arms
3. Extended front sway bar links
4. IRO Double Cardan front drive shaft kit
I was about to buy one of these off ebay to press out the upper control bushing on the diff, and also doing the rear A arm atm, anyone tried these?
I have an adjustable track bar and RTC steering damper fitted already if these need to removed or the track bar reset?
Appreciate any input