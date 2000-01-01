WJ Front End G'day all, doing a bit of work on the front end and wondering whats the best order to do this in.



This is the work I have to do..



1. Pitman arm TRE

2. Adjustable Upper & Lower Control Arms

3. Extended front sway bar links

4. IRO Double Cardan front drive shaft kit



I was about to buy one of these off ebay to press out the upper control bushing on the diff, and also doing the rear A arm atm, anyone tried these?



http://www.ebay.com.au/itm/381668926...%3AMEBIDX%3AIT





I have an adjustable track bar and RTC steering damper fitted already if these need to removed or the track bar reset?



